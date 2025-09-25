Open Menu

DC Reviews HPV Vaccination Campaign In Bhakkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DC reviews HPV vaccination campaign in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf paid a detailed visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mankera to review the ongoing HPV vaccination campaign.

According to DC office, the DC emphasized the importance of continuing the vaccination process under a coordinated strategy, as per the Punjab government's instructions. This approach aims to ensure the campaign's effectiveness in protecting girls against cervical cancer.

The DC inspected various departments of the hospital, focusing on the quality of medical facilities provided to patients. He stressed the need for timely provision of medicines and quality treatment.

He interacted with patients, listened to their concerns, and issued immediate instructions to the staff to address their issues.

He emphasized that negligence in patient care will not be tolerated.

He directed the hospital staff to take all possible steps to improve facilities and ensure better patient care. The Deputy Commissioner's visit aimed to assess the hospital's preparedness in providing quality healthcare services.

Assistant Commissioner Mankirah Zaheeruddin Babar and Chief Executive Health Dr. Mazhar Abbas Baloch accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.

The coordinated effort between government officials and healthcare professionals is crucial for the success of the HPV vaccination campaign and improving healthcare services in the region.

APP/hhd/378

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

18 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

35 minutes ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

42 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

3 hours ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

3 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan