DC Reviews HPV Vaccination Campaign In Bhakkar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf paid a detailed visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mankera to review the ongoing HPV vaccination campaign.
According to DC office, the DC emphasized the importance of continuing the vaccination process under a coordinated strategy, as per the Punjab government's instructions. This approach aims to ensure the campaign's effectiveness in protecting girls against cervical cancer.
The DC inspected various departments of the hospital, focusing on the quality of medical facilities provided to patients. He stressed the need for timely provision of medicines and quality treatment.
He interacted with patients, listened to their concerns, and issued immediate instructions to the staff to address their issues.
He emphasized that negligence in patient care will not be tolerated.
He directed the hospital staff to take all possible steps to improve facilities and ensure better patient care. The Deputy Commissioner's visit aimed to assess the hospital's preparedness in providing quality healthcare services.
Assistant Commissioner Mankirah Zaheeruddin Babar and Chief Executive Health Dr. Mazhar Abbas Baloch accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.
The coordinated effort between government officials and healthcare professionals is crucial for the success of the HPV vaccination campaign and improving healthcare services in the region.
APP/hhd/378
