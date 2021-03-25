UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Immunization Progress In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC reviews immunization progress in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Thursday reviewed the progress immunization against communicable diseases among the children up to age of one year, under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas of the district.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Muhammad Hassan Abro informed meeting that health department has achieved 95 per cent routine immunization coverage under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas during last year. Routine immunization coverage against measles was 99 per cent during the said period, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government and development partners are putting all efforts to make the polio-free country and sought support of the general public and local communities.

He said that all of us should take the responsibility to play our due role to ensure every child is vaccinated during the anti polio campaign and no single child misses the vaccination with two drops of polio vaccine. The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Mirwah, Faiz Gunj, Nara, Gambat and others to supervise the expanded programme of immunization in the rural areas and ensure 100 per cent coverage to save the children from communicable diseases. Officials of district health department and concerned were present in the meeting.

