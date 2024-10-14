DC Reviews Implementation Of CM Initiatives
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the implementation of the initiatives launched by the Punjab Chief Minister.
The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur said that relevant officers should actively monitor the provision of municipal services throughout the district. He instructed that complaints received by departments should be addressed promptly, and that there should be no negligence or delay in this regard. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners from the relevant tehsils, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Muhammad Farooq Siddique, and Chief Officers of municipal committees across the district.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the relevant officers and staff should work actively to implement the Clean Punjab Program successfully. He directed that streetlights be kept functional and graffiti be removed. He further stated that the cleaning of sewage and drainage systems should be ensured, and manhole covers should be installed throughout the district. Additionally, the use of safety kits for sewage and drainage work should also be ensured. He mentioned that the officers of the District Council, Municipal Corporation, and Municipal Committee should improve the collection of government dues.
Furthermore, encroachments throughout the city should be removed, and a ban should be imposed on the entry of carts and rickshaws into the markets, he added. Earlier, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan provided a briefing on the measures taken regarding "Key Performance Indicators" across the district.
