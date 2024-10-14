Open Menu

DC Reviews Implementation Of CM Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the implementation of the initiatives launched by the Punjab Chief Minister

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the implementation of the initiatives launched by the Punjab Chief Minister.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur said that relevant officers should actively monitor the provision of municipal services throughout the district. He instructed that complaints received by departments should be addressed promptly, and that there should be no negligence or delay in this regard. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners from the relevant tehsils, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Muhammad Farooq Siddique, and Chief Officers of municipal committees across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the relevant officers and staff should work actively to implement the Clean Punjab Program successfully. He directed that streetlights be kept functional and graffiti be removed. He further stated that the cleaning of sewage and drainage systems should be ensured, and manhole covers should be installed throughout the district. Additionally, the use of safety kits for sewage and drainage work should also be ensured. He mentioned that the officers of the District Council, Municipal Corporation, and Municipal Committee should improve the collection of government dues.

Furthermore, encroachments throughout the city should be removed, and a ban should be imposed on the entry of carts and rickshaws into the markets, he added. Earlier, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan provided a briefing on the measures taken regarding "Key Performance Indicators" across the district.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Market From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against Englan ..

Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's A ..

52 seconds ago
 PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting

PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting

54 seconds ago
 SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: ..

SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad

56 seconds ago
 WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden pl ..

WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places

58 seconds ago
 French government wants new immigration law in 202 ..

French government wants new immigration law in 2025

59 seconds ago
 45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card

45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card

46 seconds ago
BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss ..

BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill develop ..

47 seconds ago
 ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parc ..

ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel

49 seconds ago
 DC visits District Council office

DC visits District Council office

37 seconds ago
 Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commit ..

Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commitment to religious harmony

39 seconds ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

40 seconds ago
 UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, techno ..

UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, technology ties

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan