DC reviews implementation of SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar paid a surprise visit of office of Mukhtiarkar , City Survey Office and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Court Road and viewed the observance of SOPs against Corona pandemic. Deputy Commissioner expressed anger on Mukhtiarkar over the inaccuracy of record during checking of office record. He directed Mukhtiarkar to keep the record in order and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He also ordered for the complete observance of SOPs against prevention of Corona pandemic.

He also instructed to resolve the issues of office visitors on priority basis. Later Deputy Commissioner visited Govt Girls Higher Secondary School and took account of observance of Corona SOPs .

Principal of the school, Shahnaz Lakho briefed Deputy Commissioner about steps taken for prevention from Corona and implementation of SOPs. DC expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken by school administration and said that Corona pandemic could be defeated by proper implementation of SOPs and for that purpose every person has to play his due role.