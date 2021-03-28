DC reviews implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited various areas to check implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

He visited the General Bus Stand, Chenab Club Chowk and other public places.

DC emphasized on the use of facemask to avoid the dangers of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner urged to implement anti-coronavirus SOPs and said that people should not go out of their houses unnecessarily.

He said that district administration had taken precautionary measures to protect the people from the deadly virus but public cooperation was imperative to defeat it.

AC Sadar, Umar Maqbool, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari and Secretary District RTA ZameerHussain were also present on the occasion.