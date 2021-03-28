UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Implementation On Anti-coronavirus SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

DC reviews implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited various areas to check implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

He visited the General Bus Stand, Chenab Club Chowk and other public places.

DC emphasized on the use of facemask to avoid the dangers of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner urged to implement anti-coronavirus SOPs and said that people should not go out of their houses unnecessarily.

He said that district administration had taken precautionary measures to protect the people from the deadly virus but public cooperation was imperative to defeat it.

AC Sadar, Umar Maqbool, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari and Secretary District RTA ZameerHussain were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

RTA Muhammad Ali From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

2 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

4 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.