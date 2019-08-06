DC reviews Independence Day celebrations arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu here on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements and preparedness of different departments for ensuing Independence Day 2019 celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu here on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements and preparedness of different departments for ensuing Independence Day 2019 celebrations.

As per details, the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm like other parts of the northern Sindh.

The ceremony will be held in Deputy Commissioner Office Sukkur and educational centers across district. DC directed to all officers of district to participate in flag hoisting ceremony while certificates will be distributed in officers.

DC directed the Municipal Administration Sukkur to ensure cleanliness in the city.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Director Social Welfare,District officer education and other officers attended the meeting.