UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Independence Day Celebrations Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

DC reviews Independence Day celebrations arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu here on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements and preparedness of different departments for ensuing Independence Day 2019 celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu here on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements and preparedness of different departments for ensuing Independence Day 2019 celebrations.

As per details, the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm like other parts of the northern Sindh.

The ceremony will be held in Deputy Commissioner Office Sukkur and educational centers across district. DC directed to all officers of district to participate in flag hoisting ceremony while certificates will be distributed in officers.

DC directed the Municipal Administration Sukkur to ensure cleanliness in the city.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Director Social Welfare,District officer education and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Sukkur Independence Khairpur 2019 All

Recent Stories

Forests Set on Fire in Russia's Irkutsk Region to ..

20 seconds ago

Over 50 Climate Change Protesters Arrested in Aust ..

22 seconds ago

China opposes 'currency manipulator' label

17 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan to remain close from Augus ..

17 minutes ago

Eight absconders among 29 suspects arrested in Kar ..

25 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.