DC reviews issues of Autobahn road phase-III & IV, orders removal of encroachments, utility shifts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon was held to review the issues and obstacles related to Phase-III and Phase-IV of the city’s key development project, Autobahn Road.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, during the meeting, it was informed that heavy encroachments exist from unit no. 7 flyover to unit no. 12 chowk, while water supply lines and a petrol pump were creating hurdles from unit no. 12 chowk to Mohammadi chowk. It was further highlighted that water supply lines of WASA, SITE, Fateh Mill and Indus Mill lie between Mohammadi chowk and Fatah chowk, which would need to be relocated during construction.

Multiple water lines from Mohammadi chowk to Ghanghara Mori and water, gas pipelines and electric poles from Fatah chowk to Mohammadi chowk also require shifting, the meeting informed.

The DC directed all relevant departments to ensure the removal of encroachments near Darya Khan pumping station and cancel leases of houses and factories falling in the project area to remove encroachments and keep drainage nullahs clear.

He stressed that the administration would not only prepare development projects but also take ownership of them. “Serving in Hyderabad is an honor for me. This is one of the best and most livable cities of Sindh, and we must take care of it,” he remarked.

The DC directed the traffic police to improve their deployment plan, pointing out that some areas had six constables deployed while several points had none. He praised traffic police personnel deployed at Giddu chowk for efficiently managing traffic despite the scorching heat.

He further informed that, on his request, the Sindh Chief Secretary had assured the provision of new lifter vehicles and 50 additional traffic constables specifically for Autobahn Road. The DC directed all concerned departments to complete surveys of their respective utility lines and issue immediate notices for their relocation wherever they obstruct the construction zone.

“Projects like Autobahn Road are vital for the city; therefore, all departments must work in coordination to provide maximum convenience to citizens,” the DC emphasized.