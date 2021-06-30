DC reviews issues regarding anti-polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Wednesday chaired a meeting convened to take review of issues surfaced during the Special Anti-Polio Campaign of June 2021 including refusal coverage, performance of Polio teams and other issues.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner commended the efforts of health department, district administration, Lady Health Workers Program and Polio teams in achieving the target of vaccination during previous Special Anti-Polio Campaign and coverage of Refusal cases.

He said that ending Polio was our collective responsibility and every person had to play his/her role for the national cause. The deputy commissioners stressed officials of the health department to pay special attention to areas where Measles cases are reported in the district.

He said that doctors' teams shall be formed and children be administered preventive vaccination.

He also stressed preventive vaccination during the Polio campaign and steps were taken to inform the general public about the benefits of preventive vaccination.

District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar and others were presented bouquet of flowers on behalf of Deputy Commissioner in achieving Polio vaccination target and covering refusal cases. Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and District Focal Person Dr Allah Bux Rajpar informed about issues that came up during previous special Anti-Polio Campaign and figures of targets achieved.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ameena Brohi, Assistant Commissioners of Daur, Nawabshah, Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed tehsils and officials of related departments.