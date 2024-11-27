DC Reviews Key Performance Indicators
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq to
review key performance indicators aimed at improving the performance of government
departments.
The assistant commissioners Bahawalpur City, Saddar, System Network Administrator
and officials from various government departments were also present.
The deputy commissioner instructed the relevant department officials to ensure compliance
with the set performance standards and to enhance more performance to provide the best services
to the public.
He emphasized that the monitoring process should be made effective to ensure complete compliance
with the indicators and further activities should be increased at the union council level to provide
quality services to the public.
