DC Reviews Key Performance Indicators

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC reviews key performance indicators

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq to

review key performance indicators aimed at improving the performance of government

departments.

The assistant commissioners Bahawalpur City, Saddar, System Network Administrator

and officials from various government departments were also present.

The deputy commissioner instructed the relevant department officials to ensure compliance

with the set performance standards and to enhance more performance to provide the best services

to the public.

He emphasized that the monitoring process should be made effective to ensure complete compliance

with the indicators and further activities should be increased at the union council level to provide

quality services to the public.

