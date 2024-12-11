DC Reviews Key Performance Indicators In A Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq to review the implementation of the "Key Performance Indicators" set by the Punjab government.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that it was essential to ensure compliance with the performance standards established by the government. He emphasized that laziness, negligence, or carelessness in implementing the "Key Performance Indicators" will not be tolerated.
The Deputy Commissioner mentioned that the performance indicators set by the Punjab government include the Clean Punjab Program, monitoring of development projects, enforcement of the fixed price of bread, implementation of the Marriage Act, control of food prices, healthcare in hospitals and health centers, provision of facilities in educational institutions, installation of covers on open manholes, elimination of stray dogs, removal of encroachments, prevention of wall chalking, and ensuring the functionality of street lights and water filtration plants.
He instructed the officers concerned to ensure complete compliance with the indicators and to improve the monitoring process further.
