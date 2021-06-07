UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par Programme

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Monday visited Kotmomin Tehsil and reviewed Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par programme.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner kot momin Hafiz Abdul Manan briefed the DC about issues of sanitation, drainage and sewerage in the city which had been resolved.

The DC urged the officers of Tehsil Councils and Municipal Committees to play their effective role in making Sargodha district clean.

She also inspected RHC Bhabra and Bacha Kalan vaccination centers and reviewed the facilities there.

She was informed that 12 RHCs in Sargodha had been converted to vaccination centers and 200people were vaccinated at each vaccination centre on daily basis.

She directed the Tehsil Officers to ensure 100% vaccination to all government officers and employees.

