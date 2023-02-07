DC reviews KPCIP ongoing project in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the performance of ongoing projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the performance of ongoing projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP).

In the meeting, important issues related to the construction of footpaths in the city area, the restoration of beauty of the bazaar, and the organized system for electric wires, were discussed.

He emphasized the measures to make the city improvement project useful for the citizens and assured support of the district administration of Abbottabad for the project.

Marwat also directed to ensure the provision of NOCs and all arrangements regarding PESCO-related matters. A briefing was given by the KP Supp team regarding the ongoing work on Sherwan Adventure Park.

At the end of the meeting, the deputy commissioner reviewed the ongoing work at Sherwan Adventure Park where he was briefed by KP Supp, WASA.

The deputy commissioner Abbottabad reviewed the under-construction cricket ground, cafeteria, parking, road construction and other construction works and directed the project officers to implement the building codes according to international standards.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad Arshad Mehmood, TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, WASA representative, and Team KP Supp were also present and gave a briefing regarding the ongoing construction works.