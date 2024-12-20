DC reviews KPIs implementation

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the implementation of the "Key Performance Indicators" set by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner directed that the implementation of the performance standards established by the government be ensured and that no negligence or laxity be tolerated in this regard. He stated that all matters should be carried out in a better manner. He emphasized that complete compliance with the performance indicators should be ensured and that the monitoring process should be further improved.

The meeting reviewed targets set by the Punjab government for performance indicators, such as the Clean Punjab Program, control of food prices, healthcare in hospitals and health centers, provision of facilities in educational institutions, installation of covers on open manholes, elimination of encroachments, prevention of wall chalking, and keeping street lights and water filtration plants functional.