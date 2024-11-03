DC Reviews Lahore Development Plan Implementation
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting here on Sunday, reviewed the implementation of the Lahore Development Plan (LDP).
The meeting focused on enhancing transparency and accountability in city projects, in alignment with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of eliminating corruption, favoritism, and kickbacks from the district’s administrative processes.
Senior officials, including Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mudasar Nawaz, and assistant commissioners, attended the meeting.
A major highlight was the introduction of an e-tendering system, which officials believe will be a key tool in curbing corruption and favoritism by digitizing the bidding process. Training sessions are already underway to familiarize staff with the e-tendering process, and the first round of tenders is scheduled to open on November 8.
The DC said that the LDP was a large-scale project aimed at revitalizing Lahore’s streets, improving water supply, drainage, road repairs, and street lighting across various city zones. Additionally, each zone will have independent disposal systems to ensure sustainable sewage management. The plan also includes third-party audits and consultations with environmental experts to ensure that all developments meet ecological and transparency standards, he added.
The DC said that city administration was making efforts to ensure sustainable urban development and public welfare, marking the start of a new era of transparent and responsible governance in Lahore.
The DC emphasized that there is no place for bribery, commissions, or undue influence in the government’s development agenda, aiming to set a precedent of integrity in public service.
