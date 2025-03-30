DC reviews Lahore development programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting on Sunday to review progress and performance of the Lahore development programme.

The session focused on assessing the weekly developments and ensuring timely execution of various projects under the initiative. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Mudassir Nawaz, WASA Managing Director, zonal officers of MCL, directors from WASA, senior officials from NESPAK, and all Assistant Commissioners of Lahore attended the meeting.

NESPAK presented a detailed briefing on the ongoing development work, highlighting that WASA has successfully completed 30 percent of the assigned projects and is making rapid progress on this challenging initiative. Several streets under the Lahore Development Program are near completion, with the installation of tough tiles currently underway. MCL has also completed over 10 percent of its assigned projects and remains committed to meeting deadlines for successful implementation.

DC Syed Musa Raza instructed all relevant departments to enhance both the speed and quality of the development projects. He said that the Lahore Development Program is being continuously monitored through dedicated dashboards and directed officials to ensure regular updates using MIS/GIS mapping.

The DC emphasized the importance of timely payments to contractors as per NESPAK’s reports, ensuring smooth project execution without financial disruptions. He added that the rehabilitation, improvement, and construction of the water and sewerage system would resolve longstanding public issues, significantly improving urban infrastructure.

The DC urged all stakeholders to work in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and ensure the successful and timely completion of the Lahore development programme.