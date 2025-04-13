DC reviews Lahore Development Programme progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting on Sunday

to review the weekly progress of the Lahore Development Programme,

emphasizing timely and transparent execution of development projects

in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting, attended by Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA),

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Assistant Commissioners,

and relevant officials, assessed the ongoing schemes under the city’s expansive

infrastructure improvement plan.

Under the Lahore Development Programme, construction and rehabilitation

of over 6,000 streets had been targeted. Officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner

that all development schemes were being monitored continuously through integrated

dashboards to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to time-lines.

DC Syed Musa Raza said the development initiatives aim to resolve public grievances

and improve civic amenities. “The transformation of underdeveloped streets into

modern, accessible roads is a significant milestone for public welfare,” he noted.

He added that the improvement of water supply and sewerage systems would

directly benefit the people by addressing long-standing infrastructure issues.

WASA and MCL assured their full commitment to completing development works

within the stipulated time.

The DC also directed that contractors be paid their dues promptly to avoid delays

and maintain work momentum. Stressing collaborative efforts, he urged all stakeholders

to play their role in making the Lahore Development Programme a success,

describing it as a major step forward in delivering urban services efficiently.