DC Reviews Lahore Development Programme Progress
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting on Sunday
to review the weekly progress of the Lahore Development Programme,
emphasizing timely and transparent execution of development projects
in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The meeting, attended by Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA),
Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Assistant Commissioners,
and relevant officials, assessed the ongoing schemes under the city’s expansive
infrastructure improvement plan.
Under the Lahore Development Programme, construction and rehabilitation
of over 6,000 streets had been targeted. Officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner
that all development schemes were being monitored continuously through integrated
dashboards to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to time-lines.
DC Syed Musa Raza said the development initiatives aim to resolve public grievances
and improve civic amenities. “The transformation of underdeveloped streets into
modern, accessible roads is a significant milestone for public welfare,” he noted.
He added that the improvement of water supply and sewerage systems would
directly benefit the people by addressing long-standing infrastructure issues.
WASA and MCL assured their full commitment to completing development works
within the stipulated time.
The DC also directed that contractors be paid their dues promptly to avoid delays
and maintain work momentum. Stressing collaborative efforts, he urged all stakeholders
to play their role in making the Lahore Development Programme a success,
describing it as a major step forward in delivering urban services efficiently.
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security3 minutes ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan13 minutes ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects22 minutes ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country33 minutes ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up43 minutes ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 9353 minutes ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh1 hour ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis vow to organize seminars, rally to counter propoganda against Pakistan1 hour ago
-
US Congressional delegation calls on COAS Gen Asim2 hours ago
-
Thar Jeep Rally concludes in Nagarparkar: Winners honoured, event to be held annually, Next Race in ..2 hours ago