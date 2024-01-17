Open Menu

DC Reviews Law & Order In District

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

DC reviews law & order in district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said scholars and representatives

of religious parties should play their effective role to promote peace, harmony, tolerance

and brotherhood in the society.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of core committee members of the district peace

and interfaith harmony on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, In-charge Security

Branch Hafiz Saeed, Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema,

and others attended the meeting.

Zulqarnain said the district administration was making all possible efforts to complete

development projects within stipulated time.

In the meeting, the members of the Peace Core Committee gave a detailed briefing to

the DC about law and order situation in the district.

Related Topics

Law And Order All

Recent Stories

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

36 seconds ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

13 minutes ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

13 hours ago
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

14 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

14 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

14 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan