DC reviews law & order in district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said scholars and representatives

of religious parties should play their effective role to promote peace, harmony, tolerance

and brotherhood in the society.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of core committee members of the district peace

and interfaith harmony on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, In-charge Security

Branch Hafiz Saeed, Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema,

and others attended the meeting.

Zulqarnain said the district administration was making all possible efforts to complete

development projects within stipulated time.

In the meeting, the members of the Peace Core Committee gave a detailed briefing to

the DC about law and order situation in the district.