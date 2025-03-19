DC Reviews LDP Progress
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Syed Musa Raza on Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office,reviewed the progress on Lahore Development Plan.
The session was attended by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Mudassir Nawaz,Assistant Commissioner(AC) Nishtar, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind and representatives from WASA and NESPAK.
During the meeting,officials were briefed on the ongoing development projects in Tehsil Nishtar and Tehsil Raiwind. DC Lahore emphasized the importance of completing all schemes under the Lahore Development Program within the designated timelines.
The DC stressed that under this initiative,no street should remain unpaved and that there would be no compromise on the quality and standards of the development projects.
MCL CO Shahid Abbas Kathia and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning assured their full cooperation in ensuring the program’s success.
He announced that a monthly review meeting would be held to monitor progress,with Phase 1 set to be completed by the deadline of June 30,2025.
Furthermore,he reiterated the district administration’s commitment to making the Chief Minister(CM)Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s development program a success, ensuring efficient execution and high-quality infrastructure development across Lahore.
