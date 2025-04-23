DC reviews market inspections, safety checks across capital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday chaired the weekly review session, where he was briefed on the administrative activities carried out throughout the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday chaired the weekly review session, where he was briefed on the administrative activities carried out throughout the capital.

The meeting was attended by all assistant commissioners and magistrates from the district.

The session began with a detailed report on operations conducted against encroachments. Officials discussed the progress made in removing illegal structures and clearing public spaces in various zones of Islamabad.

The participants also reviewed actions against street beggars. The district administration was informed about recent operations targeting professional begging networks. Officials were asked to continue efforts to address the issue, especially in high-traffic areas and near traffic signals.

Another key area of focus was price control. Assistant commissioners shared updates on market inspections and efforts to ensure fair pricing of essential items. The meeting highlighted the need for continued monitoring of markets to prevent price hikes and hoarding.

The use of plastic bags also came under discussion. Authorities briefed the meeting on the enforcement of the ban on plastic bags in markets and shops. The officials noted areas where compliance was improving and identified sectors that required stricter checks.

Licensing and inspection of weapon dealers was also reviewed.

The district administration was updated on the inspections carried out to ensure that arms dealers were operating within the law. Any irregularities found during these inspections were reported to the relevant departments for further action.

The review extended to inspections of indoor sheesha cafés, private hostels, LPG cylinder outlets, and petrol pumps. Officials reported on the safety measures being implemented at these locations.

On the occasion, the DC stressed the importance of ensuring compliance with safety regulations, especially in commercial areas.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasized the continuation of the open-door policy. He instructed all officers to be accessible to the public and respond promptly to complaints and requests. He said that public service must remain a top priority for all administrative units.

Irfan Memon also directed officials to take daily action against individuals operating outside government offices as unofficial agents. He said such activities must be addressed firmly to protect citizens from fraud and unnecessary delays.

The meeting concluded with a call for coordinated efforts across departments to maintain order and improve service delivery in Islamabad.

The deputy commissioner said that regular performance reviews would help track progress and ensure accountability at all levels.