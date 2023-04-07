DC reviews master planing of Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that work on five out of 11 indicators for master planning of Sialkot district had been completed.

The maps prepared by the PMU (Project Management Unit) would be immediately sent to the District Council, Municipal Corporation and municipal committees who would submit their recommendations after scrutiny within seven days.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting regarding land use classification, on Friday. DO Planning Umer Farooq and PMU team members were also present on this occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the state land, special areas for environmental protection, notified areas for defense, industrial and other purposes should also be identified during master planning. He added that protection of agricultural area was very important for food security.

The DC directed that a meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee would be called immediately after receiving the report on the maps from the local bodies, so that the master planning process could proceed.