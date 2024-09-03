DC reviews measure against dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken for dengue control from August 17 to August 30. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ejaz Rasool, DMS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, Deputy District Health Officers, Deputy Director Bahawalpur Development Authority Musa Ashhar, entomologists, officials from relevant departments, and focal persons attended the meeting, while the Assistant Commissioners from the tehsils participated via video link.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure the implementation of preventive measures against dengue. He said that water should not accumulate and cleanliness of rooftops, along with other sanitation matters, must be ensured. He directed that improvements be made in the activities of android users and that work should be carried out actively in the field.

He also instructed entomologists and other relevant officials to regularly conduct surveillance of dengue larvae. He mentioned that members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively in the field, and coverage of dengue larvae breeding hotspots across the district should be ensured 100 percent.

During the meeting, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar provided a briefing, stating that from January 1 to August 30, a total of 6,306 suspected dengue cases had been reported in the district, and there were 10 dengue patients who had traveled from other cities. She further mentioned that during the surveillance from January 1 to August 30, dengue larvae were found at 77 locations. She highlighted that measures were being taken to eliminate dengue larvae. She reported that there are 1,806 dengue hotspots in the district, which have been covered 100 percent during the period. Additionally, she noted that 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are actively engaged in dengue control activities across the district.