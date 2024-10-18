Open Menu

DC Reviews Measure Taken For Beautification Of City

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review measures taken by the Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur to beautify and green the city.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

In her briefing, Director General PHA Rubina Iqbal Abbasi informed the meeting that 23 parks and 52 kilometers of green belts in Bahawalpur city are being maintained and regularly watered. She stated that efforts have also been made to beautify the city's intersections, while Miyawaki forests have been planted at various locations in Bahawalpur, and the maintenance of these forests is ongoing.

Additionally, special attention is being given to urban forests.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur directed that further measures be taken to beautify and green the city, maintain the parks and green belts, and enhance their appearance after pruning. He emphasized that the intersections throughout the city should also be made more attractive, and evergreen plants should be planted in the city. He stated that special attention should be paid to the care, watering, and better maintenance of the plants to control the negative effects of environmental pollution and global warming.

