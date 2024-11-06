DC reviews measure to combat smog

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting to discuss measures for tackling smog in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting to discuss measures for tackling smog in the city.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Nawaz, Deputy Director of Environment Ali Ijaz, and Secretary RTA.

As part of efforts to combat smog, a ban on Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) has been imposed under the Environment Protection Act of 1997. This ban will be in effect from November 8, 2024, to January 31, 2025, and on every Friday and Saturday during this period in Lahore.

The DC announced that strict action will be taken against violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

To ensure that essential supplies remain unaffected, exemptions will be made for the transportation of medicines, petrol, medical supplies, and food.

Passenger buses with valid inspection certificates will also be exempt from the ban.

Additionally, vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades, Rescue 1122, police vehicles, and prisoner transport wagons will be allowed to operate without restrictions.

The DC emphasized that these measures are crucial to controlling air pollution and tackling smog. He highlighted that the district administration, in coordination with the Environment Department, is committed to reducing air pollution levels. He further stressed the importance of these restrictions to safeguard public health and improve air quality in the city.