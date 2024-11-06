Open Menu

DC Reviews Measure To Combat Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

DC reviews measure to combat smog

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting to discuss measures for tackling smog in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting to discuss measures for tackling smog in the city.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Nawaz, Deputy Director of Environment Ali Ijaz, and Secretary RTA.

As part of efforts to combat smog, a ban on Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) has been imposed under the Environment Protection Act of 1997. This ban will be in effect from November 8, 2024, to January 31, 2025, and on every Friday and Saturday during this period in Lahore.

The DC announced that strict action will be taken against violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

To ensure that essential supplies remain unaffected, exemptions will be made for the transportation of medicines, petrol, medical supplies, and food.

Passenger buses with valid inspection certificates will also be exempt from the ban.

Additionally, vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades, Rescue 1122, police vehicles, and prisoner transport wagons will be allowed to operate without restrictions.

The DC emphasized that these measures are crucial to controlling air pollution and tackling smog. He highlighted that the district administration, in coordination with the Environment Department, is committed to reducing air pollution levels. He further stressed the importance of these restrictions to safeguard public health and improve air quality in the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Fire Petrol Police Prisoner Vehicles RTA January November Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Austral ..

Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia

2 minutes ago
 Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for T ..

Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients

48 seconds ago
 Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distribut ..

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates amo ..

50 seconds ago
 IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakh ..

IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case

51 seconds ago
 Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in ..

Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:

53 seconds ago
 Construction work on all 6 work fronts of 1530 MW ..

Construction work on all 6 work fronts of 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension project ..

13 minutes ago
Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9 ..

Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9th Thal Jeep Rally from Nov 7

13 minutes ago
 143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

23 minutes ago
 MoU signed to improve justice access for vulnerabl ..

MoU signed to improve justice access for vulnerable citizens

20 minutes ago
 White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve

White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve

23 minutes ago
 International conference on 'Trends & Research in ..

International conference on 'Trends & Research in Chemistry' begins

23 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, re ..

Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, renew resolve to continue freedo ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan