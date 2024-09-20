DC reviews measures against dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control held a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The DC instructed officers of the relevant departments and focal persons to work actively in the field for dengue control. He emphasized that surveillance of dengue larvae should be conducted regularly and that there should be no negligence or complacency in fulfilling this important responsibility. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rubani, focal person Dr.

Qudsia Anwar, Assistant Director Enforcement Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Usama Mumtaz, and officers from relevant departments.

Focal person Dr. Qudsia Anwar informed the meeting about conducting dengue larvae surveillance and hotspot coverage in homes, offices, business centers, industrial establishments, parks, nurseries, educational institutions, health centers, tyre shops, cemeteries and other locations.