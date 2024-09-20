Open Menu

DC Reviews Measures Against Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DC reviews measures against dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control held a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The DC instructed officers of the relevant departments and focal persons to work actively in the field for dengue control. He emphasized that surveillance of dengue larvae should be conducted regularly and that there should be no negligence or complacency in fulfilling this important responsibility. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rubani, focal person Dr.

Qudsia Anwar, Assistant Director Enforcement Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Usama Mumtaz, and officers from relevant departments.

Focal person Dr. Qudsia Anwar informed the meeting about conducting dengue larvae surveillance and hotspot coverage in homes, offices, business centers, industrial establishments, parks, nurseries, educational institutions, health centers, tyre shops, cemeteries and other locations.

Related Topics

Dengue Business Punjab From

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

6 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

8 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

23 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan