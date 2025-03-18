DC reviews measures against encroachments

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting on right of way protection, attended by officials from the Highway Authority, Local Government, and other relevant departments.

The meeting reviewed measures to eliminate illegal constructions and encroachments along highways.

The deputy commissioner directed authorities to take immediate action to enforce regulations and safeguard public pathways.

Officials briefed the meeting on the planned crackdown against illegal structures, with heavy fines for violators. DC Virk urged citizens to follow highway laws to ensure smooth traffic flow, warning that violations would result in legal action.