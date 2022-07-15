DC reviews measures for drainage of rainwater

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas on Friday visited various areas during rain and reviewed measures taken for drainage of rainwater.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Musa Ali Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza, Chief Officer Zubair Wattoo, XEN Asim Chaudhry, Managing Director Solid Waste Management Company Sharjeel Ahmed and others were also present.

The DC said sanitation staff would remain present on choking points for drainage of rainwater fromlow-lying areas and ordered that all disposal stations should be run at a full capacity.