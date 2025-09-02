Dc reviews measures in Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq visited the flood-affected areas

in Hasilpur tehsil on Tuesday,

He said that all available resources were being utilized to minimize flood threat to the area.

He said that flood-affected families were being provided meal, fodder for their livestock

and other facilities.

Meanwhile, the officials of the district management inspected flood situation in Mauza

Ghazi Ghrana, Mauza Luddan Riasti and other areas in Hasilpur.