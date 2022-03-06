DC reviews measures to control outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Sunday presided over a meeting of the Livestock Department officers at Shahbaz Hall to review the measures being taken against the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the concerned officers to play their role in preventing the spread of skin disease in cattle as it was affecting a large number of animals at several cattle farms.

He directed the concerned officers to immediately visit the cattle farms and deploy personnel in the areas affected by the disease. He urged the farmers to immediately separate sick animals so that the disease could be prevented to spread further.

He directed the HMC officials to immediately launch a disinfectant spray campaign in the city and increase the number of spray machines.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned officers to provide awareness to the people about the prevention of skin disease in cattle.

He said that any kind of negligence should be avoided in this regard so that the people could be saved from loss of life and property.

While briefing the meeting, Deputy Director Livestock Department Syed Sabir Hussain Shah said that emergency measures were being taken to deal with the epidemic and hoped that it would be brought under control soon.

He briefed the meeting in detail about the areas affected by the disease and the steps being taken against it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir, CMO Qasimabad Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan and others were also present in the meeting.