DC Reviews Measures To Reduce Transport Fares
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal has said after a significant reduction in prices of petrol
and diesel by the government, measures are underway to reduce transport fares and
prices of food items.
He expressed these views while addressing a special meeting of representatives of Anjuma-e-Tajran
Association, Transporters and other Associations in the context of reduction of diesel and petrol prices.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Asad Raza Kazmi, AC Ghulam Sarwar,
Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Haji Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, Secretary General Sheikh Javed Haider and
others were also present.
The DC said rates would be fixed in consultation with stakeholders for an immediate reduction
in food items and transport fares.