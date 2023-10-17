Open Menu

DC Reviews Measures To Reduce Transport Fares

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

DC reviews measures to reduce transport fares

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal has said after a significant reduction in prices of petrol

and diesel by the government, measures are underway to reduce transport fares and

prices of food items.

He expressed these views while addressing a special meeting of representatives of Anjuma-e-Tajran

Association, Transporters and other Associations in the context of reduction of diesel and petrol prices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Asad Raza Kazmi, AC Ghulam Sarwar,

Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Haji Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, Secretary General Sheikh Javed Haider and

others were also present.

The DC said rates would be fixed in consultation with stakeholders for an immediate reduction

in food items and transport fares.

