DC Reviews Measures To Stop Erosion In Indus River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC reviews measures to stop erosion in Indus River

RAHIM YAR KHAN, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad on Tuesday visited the Indus River near Mauza Ahmed Kudan and reviewed the measures to control the erosion.

Talking to the locals, the DC said that erosion in Indus River near Mauza Ahmed Kudan started in 2004 which increased further after 2010 floods. He said that he had been informed that many localities along the Indus river washed away due to erosion and a number of people were affected.

The DC said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the erosion and gave approval for three more structures at Minchan Spur to check further loses.

On the request of Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, the CM Punjab has directed the officers concerned to take appropriate steps for controlling the erosion to save the localities along the Indus river from devastation, he added.

Dr Khurram Shehzad said that Chief Minister Punjab and Provincial Minister Hashim Bakht Jawan had directed the district administration to provide relief to the victims of erosion and provide spaces to them for living and relief.

He said, a committee was being constituted to evaluate the losses and help for affected people.

Officers of canal department were also present on the occasion.

