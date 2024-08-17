DC Reviews Monkeypox Screening Measures At Islamabad Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) In response to growing concerns about Monkeypox, the district administration has taken proactive steps and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz, personally visited Islamabad Airport to review the screening process for incoming international passengers.
According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the DC visited the airport to evaluate the existing measures for screening travellers. He instructed that the screening process be expedited to ensure the timely identification of any potential Monkeypox cases.
The DC said that health department personnel have been deployed at the airport, where every passenger arriving from overseas is being thoroughly screened.
If any symptoms are detected, the individual will be isolated and transferred to PIMS Hospital, which is equipped with special arrangements for treating Monkeypox patients.
DC Islamabad said that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital has been designated as an Isolation Management Unit for Monkeypox cases. A special focal person has been appointed to oversee the unit's operations, ensuring that all necessary precautions and treatments are effectively managed.
