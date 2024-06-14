DC reviews monsoon preparation plan; asks line departments to remain high alert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera Bashir Ahmed on Friday chaired a high level meeting of line departments in connection with preparations the monsoon season in the district.

According to a statement issued here by the district administration, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, all Assistant Commissioners and heads of relevant departments participated in the meeting.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Umar bin Riaz gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting regarding the preparations made for the expected monsoon rains and presented a detailed plan in the meeting in which the affairs and responsibilities of the concerned departments, mapping of different areas of Nowshera district, aerial survey, deployment of all machinery and other resources of the district were explained.

He said that the plan would be used as a guide book and in case of heavy downpour or other unforeseen hazards such as floods or disasters.

According to the plan, each office, department and officers have been explained and assigned their respective responsibilities, issues, place of duty and other details for an effective and professional response to any emergency without wasting time.

Umar told the meeting that the plan was the need of the hour to ensure the safety of life and property of the people because there was a risk of various natural disasters due to climate change all over the world.