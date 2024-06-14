DC Reviews Monsoon Preparation Plan; Asks Line Departments To Remain High Alert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera Bashir Ahmed on Friday chaired a high level meeting of line departments in connection with preparations the monsoon season in the district.
According to a statement issued here by the district administration, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, all Assistant Commissioners and heads of relevant departments participated in the meeting.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Umar bin Riaz gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting regarding the preparations made for the expected monsoon rains and presented a detailed plan in the meeting in which the affairs and responsibilities of the concerned departments, mapping of different areas of Nowshera district, aerial survey, deployment of all machinery and other resources of the district were explained.
He said that the plan would be used as a guide book and in case of heavy downpour or other unforeseen hazards such as floods or disasters.
According to the plan, each office, department and officers have been explained and assigned their respective responsibilities, issues, place of duty and other details for an effective and professional response to any emergency without wasting time.
Umar told the meeting that the plan was the need of the hour to ensure the safety of life and property of the people because there was a risk of various natural disasters due to climate change all over the world.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, 5 injured in train-car collision7 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Medical College hosts Gaza Seminar, calling for remedial action16 minutes ago
-
Drugs dealer given death sentence, wife life imprisonment for abetting charges17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan issues visas to pilgrims on Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary26 minutes ago
-
Upper House witnesses mix reaction over budget 2024-2536 minutes ago
-
,,,36 minutes ago
-
PHMH thanks Saudi counterpart for special arrangements of pilgrimage train this year36 minutes ago
-
Two held with narcotics56 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper fined for refusing to submit fine, bullying magistrate56 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves Rs3.056 trillion budget for next fiscal year 2024-2557 minutes ago
-
High prices of animals push people towards ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’2 hours ago
-
Five-day training workshop on freedom of expression and reporting skills concludes2 hours ago