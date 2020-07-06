UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Monsoon Preparations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

DC reviews monsoon preparations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali visited the parking yard of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to review the preparations for dealing with emergency during monsoon season.

He inspected the machinery and vehicles which will be used to deal emergent situation during rainy season.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary, Director Operations West Ghulam Shabir Chaudhry, Director Construction Ikramullah and others were present.

Ishrat Ali said that during rainy season all machinery and vehicles of WASA department should be operational and availability of all field staff should be ensured so that rainwater could be drained out in time.

He said that WASA was providing better drainage services to people, adding, "Its responsibility increases during monsoon." He said that WASA's preparations were reviewed and found satisfactory.

Giving briefing, Managing Director WAS A Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said that all preparations werecompleted to deal with any emergency after possible rains.

He said that cleaning and desilting campaign was underway and it would bring positive results.

