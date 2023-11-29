Open Menu

DC Reviews Monthly Performance Of Schools In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) to review monthly performance of the education department

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) to review monthly performance of the education department.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Education Officers, District Monitoring Officers and concerned officials of the education department.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Education Officers, District Monitoring Officers and concerned officials of the education department.

The meeting was briefed by the District Monitoring Officer about the performance of schools in the month of November including attendance of teachers and availability of basic amenities in schools of Bajaur.

Reviewing performance reports, the DC issued on-the-spot directives to resolve problems and directed officials to regularly inform him about matters relating to the working of schools.

He also directed proper monitoring of teachers' and students' attendance to improve productivity and working of schools in Bajaur.

