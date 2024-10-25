DC reviews monthly performances of departments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram here on Friday chaired a meeting to review monthly performance of various district departments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Additional Assistant Commissioners, officers of TMAs, WSSC , food Department and other related departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner reviewing the performance of all departments, appreciated the efforts of the best performing officers and issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to improve their performance.

