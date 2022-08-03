UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Muharram Arrangements

Published August 03, 2022

DC reviews Muharram arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Tuesday visited different cities of Nauhehoferoze district including Mehrabpur, Halaani and Kandiaro.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC inspected the route of Maajalis and mourning processions and directed officers of relevant departments for removing contaminated rain water from routes.

He issued directives to Assistant Commissioner Mehrab Pur Asad Ali Khokar to carry out cleanliness drives under his supervision and drain out accumulated water within a day.

Residents communicated their problems regarding poor sanitation on which DC directed to resolve the problem at the earliest.

DC also inspected Markazi Imam Bargaah in Halaani and the mourning route and directed civic authority to ensure cleanliness during Muharram.

DC also inspected mourning processions in Kandiaro and reviewed arrangements made for mourners.

