DC Reviews Muharram Arrangements In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir chaired a meeting to discuss the arrangements and security measures for Muharram ul-Haram
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir chaired a meeting to discuss the arrangements and security measures for Muharram ul-Haram.
The meeting was attended by administrative officers, district department officers, WAPDA and Sui Gas officials, representatives from the Capital Metropolitan Government, Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, and the President of the Imamia Jirga.
During the meeting, officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner on various issues and concerns. DC attentively addressed their issues and assured their resolution.
Shia dignitaries pledged full cooperation with the administration to maintain peace during Muharram.
The DC instructed officials to complete all necessary arrangements promptly, ensure cleanliness, and expedite the installation of CCTV cameras.
Directives regarding load shedding and Sui Gas pressure were also issued. Concluding the meeting, he expressed gratitude to the Shia dignitaries for their cooperation and reaffirmed the administration's commitment to addressing their concerns.
Recent Stories
CM reviews school reorganization program
Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly
Heat wave returns
PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl first against India
Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains
FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters
Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due representation in policy making: FC ..
Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claim ..
DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of ..
Senator Bilal condoles Kasi demise
Crime review meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM reviews school reorganization program5 minutes ago
-
Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly7 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of Management2 minutes ago
-
Senator Bilal condoles Kasi demise2 minutes ago
-
Crime review meeting held2 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of health insurance program1 minute ago
-
Social Welfare Department to hold anti-drug awareness walk1 minute ago
-
Kitchen gardening can help reduce kitchen budget: Experts1 minute ago
-
FESCO shutdown program1 minute ago
-
Karachi Police chief orders enhanced security for Muharram-ul-Haram1 minute ago
-
Mini grids to be set up in each district of Sindh: Nasir Shah1 minute ago
-
Training of young Pakistanis with assistance from Huawei to start next month: Shaza14 minutes ago