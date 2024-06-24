Open Menu

DC Reviews Muharram Arrangements In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir chaired a meeting to discuss the arrangements and security measures for Muharram ul-Haram

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, district department officers, WAPDA and Sui Gas officials, representatives from the Capital Metropolitan Government, Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, and the President of the Imamia Jirga.

During the meeting, officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner on various issues and concerns. DC attentively addressed their issues and assured their resolution.

Shia dignitaries pledged full cooperation with the administration to maintain peace during Muharram.

The DC instructed officials to complete all necessary arrangements promptly, ensure cleanliness, and expedite the installation of CCTV cameras.

Directives regarding load shedding and Sui Gas pressure were also issued. Concluding the meeting, he expressed gratitude to the Shia dignitaries for their cooperation and reaffirmed the administration's commitment to addressing their concerns.

