DC Reviews Muharram Procession's Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday visited Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6/2, Islamabad and reviewed security arrangements for the annual procession of ninth Muharram-ul-Haram.

The deputy commissioner flanked by SSP Operations, SSP Traffic, Additional Deputy Commissioner, SP City and others inspected the route of the main procession and directed the municipal officials to clean all roads and streets through which the processions would pass. He also directed to deploy sufficient police contingents at various sensitive points.

Irfan also met the management of Imambargah, discussed security arrangements and sought their cooperation for ensuring peaceful culmination of the procession. He urged the management to conclude the procession and Majalis within stipulated time frame.

He instructed the police deployed at entry and exit points of Imambargah to remain vigilant and alert.

Strict measures are being taken to protect the lives and properties of the people during the sacred month of Muharram ul Haram.

