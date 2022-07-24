ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6/2, and reviewed security arrangements for the annual procession of ninth Muharram-ul-Haram the other day.

The deputy commissioner flanked by SSP Operations, SSP Traffic, Additional Deputy Commissioner, SP City and others inspected the route of the main procession and directed the municipal officials to clean all roads and streets through which the processions would pass. He also directed to deploy sufficient police contingents at various sensitive points.

Irfan also met the management of Imambargah, discussed security arrangements and sought their cooperation for ensuring peaceful culmination of the procession. He urged the management to conclude the procession and Majalis within stipulated time frame.

He instructed the police deployed at entry and exit points of Imambargah to remain vigilant and alert.

Strict measures are being taken to protect the lives and properties of the people during the sacred month of Muharram ul Haram.

Meanwhile, the DC urged the ulemas (religious scholars) belonging to different sects to demonstrate brotherhood and create religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said ulema were asked to extend maximum cooperation with the local administration in maintenance of peace by keeping their processions in prescribed areas.

DC Memon said ulemas should abstain from delivering instigating speeches at mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places and let others spend the Muharram in a peaceful environment.

"Law and order and sanctity of Muharram can remain intact only through mutual cooperation," he remarked.

He said officials of capital police were directed to ensure foolproof security of Imambargahs, majalis, processions and other religious programs during the days of Muharram and keep strict eye on rioters, miscreants and those involved in disturbance of peace.

He said health departments would ensure availability of required medicines, doctors and paramedical staff along with ambulances at all hospitals and health centers.

All the assistant commissioners would remain in contact with ulemas and hold meetings with them to ensure law and order and other arrangements, he maintained.

