DC reviews Muharram security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi here on Sunday visited the routes of mourning processions and inspected security arrangements.

District Police Officer Bilal Zafer Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shoukat Awan and Municipal Corporation officials accompanied him.

He visited Chungi No.09, Block No16, Noori Gate and Tahli Chowk areas and met organizers of mourning processions. He inquired them about the security arrangements made for the processions, who expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements.

The DC appealed to the organizers to remain vigilant and also deploy their voluntary security guards.

Imran Qureshi also inspected Rescue-1122, medical services and other services near imambargahs and said that monitoring of security arrangements and administrative matters would continue. He said the government was utilizing all resources to maintain law and order during Muharram.

He also inspected a medical camp, established at Chungi No 09, and reviewed the availability of necessary medicines there.

DPO Sargodha briefed the DC about security arrangements during Muharramdays. He said that police were providing best security as per the requirements.