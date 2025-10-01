DC reviews municipal services, anti-dengue measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza on Wednesday visited various areas of the city to review municipal services and monitor the ongoing anti-dengue campaign.

During his visit to Multan Road, Sabzazar, and Babu Sabu, the Deputy Commissioner inspected cleanliness arrangements and other administrative matters in detail. He directed officials to continue removing banners, posters, and other forms of visual pollution, while the Regulation Wing was tasked with launching indiscriminate operations to eliminate encroachments. He also ordered the immediate removal of nomadic huts and cattle sheds from residential areas. WASA officials were instructed to ensure prompt cleaning of Sabzazar L Block drain, improve sewerage and water supply systems, and replace broken manhole covers. He warned that negligence in municipal services would not be tolerated, stressing that making Lahore clean and beautiful was his mission.

The DC also reviewed the performance of anti-dengue teams in Sabzazar L Block. He inspected field operations and was briefed on the elimination of larvae, household spraying, and sticker placement on affected houses as per SOPs. He directed the teams to intensify surveillance, ensure daily monitoring of dengue hotspots, and expand the public awareness drive. Emphasizing that the protection of citizens’ health is the foremost priority, he said no negligence would be tolerated in the anti-dengue campaign.

The DC urged citizens to keep their homes and surroundings clean, cooperate with anti-dengue teams, and report the presence of larvae through helpline 0307-0002345 or via the official social media pages of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore.