DC Reviews Municipal Services, Anti-dengue Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza on Wednesday visited various areas of the city to review municipal services and monitor the ongoing anti-dengue campaign.
During his visit to Multan Road, Sabzazar, and Babu Sabu, the Deputy Commissioner inspected cleanliness arrangements and other administrative matters in detail. He directed officials to continue removing banners, posters, and other forms of visual pollution, while the Regulation Wing was tasked with launching indiscriminate operations to eliminate encroachments. He also ordered the immediate removal of nomadic huts and cattle sheds from residential areas. WASA officials were instructed to ensure prompt cleaning of Sabzazar L Block drain, improve sewerage and water supply systems, and replace broken manhole covers. He warned that negligence in municipal services would not be tolerated, stressing that making Lahore clean and beautiful was his mission.
The DC also reviewed the performance of anti-dengue teams in Sabzazar L Block. He inspected field operations and was briefed on the elimination of larvae, household spraying, and sticker placement on affected houses as per SOPs. He directed the teams to intensify surveillance, ensure daily monitoring of dengue hotspots, and expand the public awareness drive. Emphasizing that the protection of citizens’ health is the foremost priority, he said no negligence would be tolerated in the anti-dengue campaign.
The DC urged citizens to keep their homes and surroundings clean, cooperate with anti-dengue teams, and report the presence of larvae through helpline 0307-0002345 or via the official social media pages of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore.
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews municipal services, anti-dengue measures7 minutes ago
-
Punjab PERA force holds formal parade in Sargodha7 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns PTI former chairman's bail pleas until October 087 minutes ago
-
Over 1,000 items, 2,400 banners removed in anti-encroachment operation7 minutes ago
-
Hearing in Super Tax Case Adjourned Until Thursday7 minutes ago
-
Amount for pregnant women increased under Aagosh Programme7 minutes ago
-
KP ministers' resignations a new bid to cover up failures: Khattak17 minutes ago
-
HU observes World Tourism Day with seminar on sustainable transformation17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC send off position-holders to Lahore ceremony17 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan urges for boost in flights, trade routes and connectivity27 minutes ago
-
Criminals get life imprisonment for murdering a security guard27 minutes ago
-
Cash award bodybuilder Jawad Ahmad27 minutes ago