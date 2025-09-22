Open Menu

DC Reviews Municipal Services, Development Schemes

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DC reviews municipal services, development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited Ichhra and Ferozepur Road to review

the provision of municipal services and progress of ongoing development schemes

on Monday.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner was briefed by Assistant Commissioner Model Town

and the Deputy Managing Director of WASA about the status of civic facilities and development

projects in the area.

Musa Raza directed that strict monitoring be ensured for all development works and emphasized

that citizens must be provided with the best municipal services without delay.

He instructed the administration to ensure prompt redressal of public complaints and to take effective

measures for the timely completion of development schemes.

The deputy commissioner reiterated that providing quality civic facilities to citizens is the prime

responsibility of the district administration, and all resources will be utilized to fulfill this obligation.

Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza inspected dengue surveillance in Ichhra, Ferozepur Road, and adjoining

high-risk zones and ordered immediate spray in 10 houses where dengue larvae were found

and directed strict enforcement of SOPs.

He warned that no concealment of larvae would be tolerated and FIRs would be registered against

violators. He said all DHOs and coordinators must ensure rigorous monitoring, while stagnant water from

rooftops and containers should be removed. A 24/7 monitoring cell and digital reporting system have been activated to improve transparency and complaint redressal.

The DC urged citizens to support the cleanliness drive to help eliminate dengue.

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

10 minutes ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

27 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

1 hour ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

3 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

4 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan