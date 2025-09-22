DC Reviews Municipal Services, Development Schemes
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited Ichhra and Ferozepur Road to review
the provision of municipal services and progress of ongoing development schemes
on Monday.
During the visit, the deputy commissioner was briefed by Assistant Commissioner Model Town
and the Deputy Managing Director of WASA about the status of civic facilities and development
projects in the area.
Musa Raza directed that strict monitoring be ensured for all development works and emphasized
that citizens must be provided with the best municipal services without delay.
He instructed the administration to ensure prompt redressal of public complaints and to take effective
measures for the timely completion of development schemes.
The deputy commissioner reiterated that providing quality civic facilities to citizens is the prime
responsibility of the district administration, and all resources will be utilized to fulfill this obligation.
Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza inspected dengue surveillance in Ichhra, Ferozepur Road, and adjoining
high-risk zones and ordered immediate spray in 10 houses where dengue larvae were found
and directed strict enforcement of SOPs.
He warned that no concealment of larvae would be tolerated and FIRs would be registered against
violators. He said all DHOs and coordinators must ensure rigorous monitoring, while stagnant water from
rooftops and containers should be removed. A 24/7 monitoring cell and digital reporting system have been activated to improve transparency and complaint redressal.
The DC urged citizens to support the cleanliness drive to help eliminate dengue.
