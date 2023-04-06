DC reviews night-time security of holy, sensitive places

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Azmatullah on Thursday visited various places in the city and reviewed night-time security arrangements.

He was accompanied by the District police officer (DPO) Shahzada Omar Abbas.

He visited various mosques, Imambargah, worship places of minority communities, and sensitive places of the city and met the police personnel posted on duty.

He urged the personnel to keep an eye on suspicious persons and follow precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

app/arq-adi