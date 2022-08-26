DC reviews ongoing anti polio campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed anti-polio teams to ensure that all children under five years of age were administered vaccine during a five-day campaign started from August 22.

He was presiding over a review meeting regarding the campaign here on Friday.

He instructed polio workers to check door marking to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of children.

He said that more than 370,431 children had been administered polio drops during the last 24 hours and around 60 refusals cases of parents had been tackled through negotiations and administered polio drops to their children.

He also appealed to parents to fully cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated so that polio could be eliminated from the country.

Meanwhile, on the special direction of the deputy commissioner, the district administration decided to launch a crackdown on quacks and confiscate the medicines in their use.

All assistant commissioners and drug inspectors had been directed to take strict actionagainst quacks.