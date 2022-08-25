DC reviews ongoing anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh directed the anti-polio teams to ensure that all children under five years of age are administered polio vaccine during door-to-door three-day campaign.

Presiding over a review meeting here Thursday, he directed them to also check door marking to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of children.

He also directed the chief executive officer (CEO) health to submit reports on daily basis. He said that monitoring of vaccination drive was ongoing and negligence would not be tolerated at all.