DC reviews ongoing anti polio drive in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar reviewed the progress of immunization against communicable diseases among children up to the age of five years, under the ongoing anti-Polio drive across the district.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur informed the meeting that the health department had achieved 95 per cent routine immunization coverage under the expanded programme of immunization, in the district last year. Routine immunization coverage against measles was 99 per cent during the said period, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government and development partners are putting all efforts into making the polio-free country and seeking the support of the general public and local communities.

He said that all of us should take the responsibility to play our due role to ensure every child is being vaccinated during the ongoing anti-polio campaign and no single child would miss the vaccination.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Sukkur, Pani Aqil & Saleh Putt to supervise the ongoing anti-polio drive in the rural areas and ensure 100 per cent coverage to save the children from communicable diseases. Officials of the district health department were present at the meeting.