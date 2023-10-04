Open Menu

DC Reviews Ongoing Anti Polio Drive In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

DC reviews ongoing anti polio drive in Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar reviewed the progress of immunization against communicable diseases among children up to the age of five years, under the ongoing anti-Polio drive across the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar reviewed the progress of immunization against communicable diseases among children up to the age of five years, under the ongoing anti-Polio drive across the district.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur informed the meeting that the health department had achieved 95 per cent routine immunization coverage under the expanded programme of immunization, in the district last year. Routine immunization coverage against measles was 99 per cent during the said period, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government and development partners are putting all efforts into making the polio-free country and seeking the support of the general public and local communities.

He said that all of us should take the responsibility to play our due role to ensure every child is being vaccinated during the ongoing anti-polio campaign and no single child would miss the vaccination.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Sukkur, Pani Aqil & Saleh Putt to supervise the ongoing anti-polio drive in the rural areas and ensure 100 per cent coverage to save the children from communicable diseases. Officials of the district health department were present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Sukkur Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

14 minutes ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

14 minutes ago
 BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitio ..

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

14 minutes ago
 Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sa ..

Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sajjad Arshad

8 minutes ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

20 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

20 minutes ago
FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

20 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

18 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaug ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Live ..

18 minutes ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

18 minutes ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

18 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan