DC Reviews Ongoing Anti-polio Vaccination Drive's Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of the ongoing
anti-polio vaccination campaign which entered its third day in the Federal Capital.
The meeting, held to assess the campaign’s progress, was attended by the District Health Officer (DHO) of Islamabad, officials from the Health Department, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), and all Assistant Commissioners, said
the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.
During the meeting, various cases related to the campaign were discussed, and any refusals for vaccination were addressed immediately. The DC confirmed that issues surrounding the safety and security of polio workers were thoroughly reviewed.
Ensuring the safety of health workers remains a top priority as they continue visiting door-to-door across the city.
On the occasion, DC assured the public that vaccination teams are working diligently, ensuring that every home in the city is reached. Special teams have also been deployed to public places to ensure that the polio vaccine is administered to all children up to the age of 5 years.
With this coordinated effort, the campaign aims to make a significant impact in eradicating polio from the region.
The ICT administration reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a polio-free Islamabad by addressing challenges as they arise and ensuring widespread coverage of the vaccination drive.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIGP, Commandant Balochistan Constabulary chairs meeting2 minutes ago
-
All intercity bus stands shifted to Super Highway12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belgium explore enhanced cooperation in labor mobility12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince hosts Chinese Premier; signs cooperation agreement22 minutes ago
-
PTI playing double game to gain political benefits: Asif22 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss political situation52 minutes ago
-
FCA for September witnessed Rs 2.93 per unit decrease: Power Division52 minutes ago
-
AJK observes Quaid-e-Azam's 76th death anniversary with due solemnity, reverence52 minutes ago
-
India is committing humanitarian crimes through forced disappearances of Kashmiris: Speakers1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker issues production orders for MNAs1 hour ago
-
AJK gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations1 hour ago
-
CTO setup orderly room to raise institutional, personal matters1 hour ago