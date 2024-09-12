(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of the ongoing

anti-polio vaccination campaign which entered its third day in the Federal Capital.

The meeting, held to assess the campaign’s progress, was attended by the District Health Officer (DHO) of Islamabad, officials from the Health Department, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), and all Assistant Commissioners, said

the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

During the meeting, various cases related to the campaign were discussed, and any refusals for vaccination were addressed immediately. The DC confirmed that issues surrounding the safety and security of polio workers were thoroughly reviewed.

Ensuring the safety of health workers remains a top priority as they continue visiting door-to-door across the city.

On the occasion, DC assured the public that vaccination teams are working diligently, ensuring that every home in the city is reached. Special teams have also been deployed to public places to ensure that the polio vaccine is administered to all children up to the age of 5 years.

With this coordinated effort, the campaign aims to make a significant impact in eradicating polio from the region.

The ICT administration reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a polio-free Islamabad by addressing challenges as they arise and ensuring widespread coverage of the vaccination drive.