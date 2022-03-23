DC reviews ongoing beautification work at Sakrand Bypass flyover

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday visited Sakrand Bypass Flyover to inspect its ongoing beautification program

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday visited Sakrand Bypass Flyover to inspect its ongoing beautification program.

DC watched the painting program of flyover and directed for its early completion. He said that district administration is taking all out efforts for the beautification of important roads, cities and flyovers of the district.