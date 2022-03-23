UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Ongoing Beautification Work At Sakrand Bypass Flyover

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 09:26 PM

DC reviews ongoing beautification work at Sakrand Bypass flyover

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday visited Sakrand Bypass Flyover to inspect its ongoing beautification program

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday visited Sakrand Bypass Flyover to inspect its ongoing beautification program.

DC watched the painting program of flyover and directed for its early completion. He said that district administration is taking all out efforts for the beautification of important roads, cities and flyovers of the district.

Related Topics

Sakrand All

Recent Stories

Visit of Chinese Foreign Minister to India May Hel ..

Visit of Chinese Foreign Minister to India May Help Reduce Border Tensions - Exp ..

58 seconds ago
 Russia Began Operation in Ukraine Only After Exhau ..

Russia Began Operation in Ukraine Only After Exhausting All Peaceful Efforts - E ..

59 seconds ago
 European Gas Futures Up 25%, Surpass $1400

European Gas Futures Up 25%, Surpass $1400

1 minute ago
 Russia Was Ready to Support UNSC's Ukraine Resolut ..

Russia Was Ready to Support UNSC's Ukraine Resolution Until Anti-Russian Part Ad ..

1 minute ago
 Five more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP ..

Five more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

6 minutes ago
 M I.Mundia Group of Industries celebrates Pakistan ..

M I.Mundia Group of Industries celebrates Pakistan Day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>