UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Ongoing Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:32 PM

DC reviews ongoing development projects

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner office on Friday which reviewed the on-going development work.

He also warned that dereliction would be tolerated in this regard. He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline.

The Commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized and it be ensured that the funds do not lapse.

He said that delay in development projects cause inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated. DC Ghotki stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.

Related Topics

Budget Ghotki

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 115,500 cusecs water

8 seconds ago

TDCP to lease out all resorts in Punjab, says GM O ..

10 seconds ago

ADC ensures sale of essential commodities on fixed ..

12 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif’s statement about military leadersh ..

5 minutes ago

Bilawal statement proves PDM does not have single ..

3 minutes ago

Livestock dept distributes 50 poultry units in dis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.