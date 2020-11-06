DC reviews ongoing development projects

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner office on Friday which reviewed the on-going development work.

He also warned that dereliction would be tolerated in this regard. He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline.

The Commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized and it be ensured that the funds do not lapse.

He said that delay in development projects cause inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated. DC Ghotki stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.