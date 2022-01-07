UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Ongoing Development Projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq here on Friday visited the ongoing development projects in various areas of the city.

He visited Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Lorry Adda and Khadim Ali Road for laying sewerage line, upgrading green belts and road construction and reviewed in detail the pace of work.

The DC directed the traffic police and staff to work together for the smooth flow of traffic.

He directed the staff to immediately remove all encroachments on Kashmir Road, especially wrong parking, wheelbarrows and stalls which were obstructing the free flow of traffic.

The DC said that proper sign boards and diversion signs should be displayed to guide the people for alternative routes.

Earlier, the DC visited the Excise office and Allama Iqbal library and reviewed the situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Rauf, CEO education Maqbool Ahmed Shakir, XEN Provincial Highway Noman Ashraf, XEN Building Zaheer-ud-Din Babar and DSP Traffic Aftab Butt were also present on this occasion.

